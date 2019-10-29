Ares Management Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.15M (+29.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ares has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.