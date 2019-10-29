U.K. heads for a December general election

The U.K. appears headed to a December general election after the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn dropped his objections to an early election have been met.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that an early election will bring in a new Parliament to break the legislative stalemate over Brexit.

Corbyn had been opposing the early election because he didn't want a new Parliament to lead the nation out of the EU without a deal. Now, he says he's satisfied that a no-deal Brexit is off the table.

Previously: U.K.'s Johnson fails again in getting snap early election (Oct. 28)

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR