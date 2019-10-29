Paylocity Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.15M (+23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pcty has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.