Moelis Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Moelis (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.15M (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.