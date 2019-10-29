Airbus pulls far ahead of Boeing in new orders after IndiGo deal

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +1.4% ) extends its lead over Boeing (BA +2.3% ) after booking one of its biggest jet orders ever, for 300 aircraft valued at a list price of at least $33B and doubling its order book for the year.

The deal, with India's IndiGo Airlines, was for the Airbus A320neo single-aisle jetliner family, the chief rival to Boeing's 737 MAX, and lifts the European planemaker's YTD gross orders to 603, far ahead of Boeing's 170.

Airbus also is well ahead of Boeing in jet deliveries - a key metric for investors, since planemakers usually do not get paid until they hand over the aircraft - with 571, compared with 301 by Boeing, placing it on track to deliver more jets than Boeing for the first time since 2011.