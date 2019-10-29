Digital Realty to acquire Interxion in stock swap deal

Digital Realty (DLR -1.7% ) and Interxion (INXN +1% ) agree to combine their businesses to create a global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions.

Terms: Interxion shareholders will get a fixed exchange rate of 0.7067 DLR shares per INXN share held, valuing INXN at ~$93.48 per ordinary share or $8.4B total enterprise value.

Digital Realty expects to refinance Interxion debt assumed in the transaction with a combination of investment-grade corporate bonds and proceeds from other financings.

Interxion's European business -- in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris, and Marseille -- will be complementary to Digital Realty's European footprint in London and Dublin.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.