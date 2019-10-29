FireEye -3% after in-line, narrowed billings views

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) -3.1% beats Q3 estimates with a 7% Y/Y revenue growth. The Q4 forecast has revenue of $224-228M (consensus: $224.22M), EPS of $0.03-0.05 (consensus: $0.04), billings of $285-295M, 73% gross margin, and 3-5% operating margin.

Q3 billings were up 13% Y/Y to $248.6M. The gross margin was 73% compared to the 72.1% estimate and operating margin was 2%.

FEYE narrows its FY billings outlook to $937-947M from $935-955M and sees revenue of $878-882M (consensus: $872.6M), a consensus-matching 73% gross margin and 0-1% operating margin.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.