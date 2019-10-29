Mondelez International tops organic sales expectations

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is on watch after reporting Q3 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Organic sales rose 4.2% in Q3 to top the consensus estimate of 3.3% on balanced volume/mix and pricing across developed and emerging markets.

Gross profit was down 100 bps Y/Y to 39.7% of sales primarily due to plant transition issues in Brazil and the highly inflationary environment in Argentina.

Operating margin was 16.8% of sales on an adjusted basis vs. 17.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, Mondelez expects organic sales growth of 3.5% vs. +3% prior view and EPS growth of +5% to +7% vs. +5% prior view.

MDLZ -0.30% AH to $52.70.

Previously: Mondelēz EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)