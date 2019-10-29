SEC investigates AIG unit on retirement products for teachers - WSJ

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission starts a probe into sales and disclosure practices at American International Group's (NYSE:AIG) Valic, regarding its dealings with retirement-plan participants at school and universities, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The investigation is looking at whether incentives in Valic's compensation structure rewarded representative for selling higher-cost products to retirement plan participants and whether the company's materials and representatives properly disclosed payments that its representatives receive on certain product sales, they said.

Several senior Valic executives are reportedly on administrative leave.

The probe may be part of a larger investigation by the SEC on the sales of retirement plan products to teachers, university employees, and other public sector workers.