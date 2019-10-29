Mixed quarter for Container Store

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) reports comparable sales increased 5.4% in FQ2, with the Customer Closets business leading the way with a +9.3% comp.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $22.4M vs. $24.3M a year ago and $22.3M consensus.

Gross margin was down 90 bps to 57.5% of sales vs. 58.6% consensus.

Looking ahead, Container Store expects FY20 revenue towards the high end of prior range of $915M to $925M vs. $921M consensus and and EPS toward the low end of the prior range of $0.41 to $0.51.

TCS +0.99% AH.

