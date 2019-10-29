Amgen Q3 product sales flat, earnings up 6%; shares ahead 1% after hours

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q3 results:

Revenues: $5,737M (-2.8%); product sales: $5,463M (-0.9%).

Key product sales: Enbrel: $1,366M (+5.7%); Neulasta: $711M (-32.4%); Prolia: $630M (+18.4%); Xgeva: $476M (+9.9%); Repatha: $168M (+40.0%); Aimovig: $66M (+200.0%); Evenity: $59M.

Net income: $1,968M (+5.9%); non-GAAP net income: $2,201M (-8.0%); EPS: $3.27 (+14.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.66 (-0.8%).

Cash flow ops: $3,377M (+3.2%).

Otezla acquisition should close by year-end.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $22.8B - 23.0B from $22.4B - 22.9B; EPS: $12.50 - 12.80 from $12.10 - 12.71; non-GAAP EPS: $14.20 - 14.45 from $13.75 - 14.30.

Shares up 1% after hours.

