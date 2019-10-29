Digital Realty Q3 FFO tops consensus

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) topped expectations on funds from operations for its Q3 earnings and guided lower for the full year, taking into account a JV closing.

Funds from operations hit $1.59 as reported and $1.67 adjusted (up 2% both Y/Y and sequentially).

Revenues rose 5% Y/Y and 1% sequentially to $806M, and net income was $68M ($50M available to common stockholders).

Adjusted EBITDA rose 4% to $473M.

In Q3, it signed total bookings expected to generate $69M in annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $8M from interconnection. Along with new leases, it also signed renewal leases representing $152M in annualized GAAP rental revenue.

It had about $10.9B in total debt as of Sept. 30, with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 6.1x.

It's trimmed its core FFO/share outlook to $6.55-$6.65 from $6.60-$6.70, reflecting its expected closing of a $1B joint venture with Mapletree in early November.

It also announced a planned combination with InterXion.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press release