Cheesecake Factory edges past comparable sales estimates

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) reports comparable sales growth of 0.4% in Q3 vs. +0.3% consensus and the company's guidance range of flat to +1%.

Restaurant margin was 15.4% of sales during the quarter vs. 15.5% consensus.

Operating margin landed at 4.6% of sales vs. 4.5% consensus

The company continues to expect to open five Cheesecake Factory restaurants in FY19, including the Gainesville, Florida location that opened in Q3.

Shares of CAKE trade flat in the AH session.

