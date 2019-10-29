Ryzen, EPYC drive in-line AMD earnings

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) +0.1% meets earnings estimates for Q3 but misses on revenue by $10M.

Computing and Graphics revenue was up 36% Y/Y and Q/Q to $1.28B, beating the $1.18B consensus. Higher revenue primarily came from increased Ryzen client processor sales.

Enterprise Embedded and Semi Custom revenue dropped 11% Q/Q and 27% Y/Y to $525M versus the $638.4M consensus. AMD attributes the weakness to lower semi-custom product sales, partially offset by higher EPYC sales.

Non-GAAP gross margin matched the 43% consensus.

The in-line Q4 outlook sees revenue of $2.05-2.15B (consensus: $2.15B), driven by increased Ryzen, EPYC, and Radeon sales. Gross margin expected to come in around 44%.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.