EPR boosts 2019 guidance after Q3 FFO sails past consensus

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) boosts its 2019 guidance after its Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.46 beat the average analyst estimate by 11 cents.

Q3 adjusted FFO falls from $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

EPR now sees 2019 adjusted FFO per share of $5.44-$5.52 up from its previous range of $5.32-$5.48; compares with consensus of $5.37.

Narrows expected 2019 investment spending range to $775M-$825M from $700M-$850M.

Now sees disposition proceeds of $400M-$475M, up from $300M-$400m previously.

Q3 total revenue of $184.9M exceeds the consensus estimate of $175.8M and rises from $176.4M a year earlier.

EPR's combined owned portfolio consisted of 23.1M square feet and was 99% leased at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call on Oct. 30 at 8:30 AM ET.