Weak pricing whacks C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) says Q3 results were negatively impacted by truckload margin compression in North America.

"Our net revenues, operating income, and EPS results finished below our long-term expectations. We anticipated an aggressive industry pricing environment coming into the second half of this year driven by excess capacity and softening demand and knew we faced difficult comparisons versus our strong double-digit net revenue growth in the second half of last year," notes CEO Bob Biesterfeld.

Total revenue fell 10.2% during the quarter, while operating expenses were down 3.5%.

CHRW is inactive in the AH session.

