Stocks little changed ahead of key economic reports, Fed rate action

Stocks edged lower in a lackluster session, with the S&P 500 failing to build on yesterday's all-time high, as investors parsed a heavy dose of earnings reports.

Today's lack of follow-through highlights investor uncertainty ahead of reports on Q3 GDP on Wednesday, the monthly jobs report on Friday and an expected Fed rate cut at Wednesday's FOMC meeting.

The Nasdaq Composite underperformed with a 0.6% loss, as an earnings miss from Alphabet contributed to some profit-taking in the stock and in other major tech names such as Apple.

As a result, the S&P 500 communication services (-1%) and information technology (-0.9%) sectors weighed on the broader market, but some support was in the health care (+1.2%), materials (+0.7%), energy (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.4%) groups.

U.S. Treasury prices ticked higher, with yields on both the two-year and 10-year notes shedding a basis point to 1.64% and 1.84%, respectively.

December WTI crude oil fell 0.5% to settle at $55.54/bbl.