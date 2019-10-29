Yum China -4% after comp sales miss

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is lower after a mixed Q3 report.

Comparable sales were up 2.0% during the quarter vs +2.3% consensus, driven higher by a 3.0% comp for the KFC business.

Restaurant margin improved slightly to 17.7% of sales vs. 17.6% a year ago and 16.8% consensus. Operating margin was 13.0% vs. 12.1% consensus.

The company's restaurant count at the end of the quarter was 8,917 vs. 8,313 a year ago.

Shares of YUMC are down 3.87% in AH trading.

