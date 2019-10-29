Chubb Q3 EPS beats on strong underwriting, investment income

Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q3 core operating EPS of $2.70 exceeds the consensus estimate of $2.61 and increases from $2.41 in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong contributions from underwriting and investment income.

Q3 net investment income of $873M increased from $823M a year ago.

Q3 P&C net premiums written of $8.01B rose 6.2% Y/Y with underwriting income of $754M up 13%; combined ratio of 90.2% vs. 90.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Global P&C (excluding agriculture) Q3 net premiums written of $7.07B increased 6.2% Y/Y with underwriting income of $753M up 28%; combined ratio of 88.9% vs. 90.9%.

Q3 North America Agricultural Insurance Q3 net premiums written of $938M rose 6.2% Y/Y, with underwriting income of $1M vs. $79M a year earlier; combined ratio of 99.9% vs. 90.7%.

Conference call on Oct. 30 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Chubb EPS beats by $0.09, beats on net premium earned (Oct. 29)