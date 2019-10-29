Post-earnings rip for Pricesmart

Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reports sales were up 3.7% in Q3. Comparable sales were up 1.5% across the 41 warehouse clubs in the comparison pool.

Operating income was $32.0M vs. $27.2M a year ago.

The retailer operated 43 clubs at the end of the quarter, up two from a year ago.

The company also disclosed the resignation of CFO Maarten Jager due to personal reasons.

PSMT +17.10% AH on volume of over 21K shares.

