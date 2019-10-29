EA +2% after Q2 bookings rise 5%

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 2% postmarket after its fiscal Q3 earnings topped expectations with a strong pre-holiday quarter.

EPS hit $2.89; a heavy income tax benefit due to several changes landed on the current quarter to the tune of $625M, or $2.11 of EPS.

Total net revenue rose 4.8% to $1.35B; of that, digital net revenue rose 25% to $922M.

Digital net bookings for the trailing 12 months was a record $3.883B (up 8%, and making up 78% of total net bookings).

In operational metrics, Apex Legends has hit 70M players to date, it says. And FIFA Ultimate Team unique players and Madden Ultimate Team uniques rose 22% and 19% respectively.

“The strong results this quarter illustrate the power of our live services and our core franchises," says CFO/COO Blake Jorgensen. "Strength in Ultimate Team, The Sims 4 and FIFA Online drove live services performance above our expectations. Looking ahead, we are doubling down on live services combined with our core franchises."

For Q3, it's guiding to net bookings of $1.94B and GAAP income of $272M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

