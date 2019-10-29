Herbalife up 5% after hours on Q3 results, 2020 guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Q3 results:

Net sales: $1,244.5M (+0.1%).

Net income: $81.5M (+14.5%); non-GAAP net income: $102.1M (-3.3%); EPS: $0.58 (+18.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.73 (-1.4%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $300.9M (-41.2%).

Volume points (M): Asia Pacific: 406.6 (+17.3%); North America: 330.8 (+7.0%); EMEA: 315.2 (+4.0%); Mexico: 216.4 (7.1%); China: 142.4 (19.5%); Worldwide: 1,541.5 (+2.3%).

Q4 guidance: Volume point growth: 0.1 - 5.6%; net sales growth: (0.9) - 4.6%; EPS: $0.41 - 0.61; non-GAAP EPS: $0.48 - 0.68.

2019 guidance: Volume point growth: 2.1 - 3.4% from 0.5 - 5.0%; net sales growth: (1.2) - 0.1% from (1.7) - 2.8%; EPS: $2.20 - 2.40 from $2.11 - 2.51; non-GAAP EPS: $2.56 - 2.76 from $2.40 - 2.80.

2020 guidance: Volume point growth: 1.0 - 7.0%; net sales growth: 1.0 - 7.0%; EPS: $2.35 - 2.85; non-GAAP EPS: $2.55 - 3.05.

Shares up 5% after hours.

