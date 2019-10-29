Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) sinks 5.3% in after-hours trading after cutting its 2018 guidance for adjusted FFO per share to $1.08-$1.14 from $1.16-$1.27 as it expects 2019 same-store net operating income to decline 1.5%-2.5%.

"PREIT's 2019 performance has been impacted by a challenging backdrop resulting from major bankruptcies, including Charlotte Russe, Forever 21, and others, as well as anchor downtime," said Chairman and CEO Joseph F. Coradino.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 23 cents trails the consensus estimate of 30 cents and falls from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-store NOI, excluding lease termination, declined 5.8% Y/Y; the quarter was hurt by incremental $2.6M of lower revenue as a result of bankruptcies, related store closings, and associated write-offs.

Q3 total revenue of $81.4M falls short of the average analyst estimate of $88.0M and slides from $88.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Oct. 30 at 11:00 AM ET.

