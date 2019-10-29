Edison slumps after saying its equipment likely caused Woolsey Fire

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) -3.6% after-hours, pulling back from an initial 19% drop, after President and CEO Pedro Pizarro says an investigation by the Ventura County Fire Department showed the company's electrical equipment was the cause of last year's Woolsey Fire.

Regarding this week's wildfires in southern California, EIX says it filed an electric safety incident report related to the Saddle Ridge Fire out of abundance of caution because an event on its system was close in time to the start of the fire.

Meanwhile, EIX reports Q3 earnings that fell short of analyst estimates, but it raises full-year core EPS guidance to $4.70-$4.90 from $4.61-$4.81 previously and mostly above the $4.71 analyst consensus.