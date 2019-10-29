Public Storage -1.2% after Q3 revenue misses, NOI falls

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) falls 1.2% in after-hours trading after Q3 total revenue of $729.3M falls short of the consensus estimate of $732.3M.

Compares with $706.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 FFO per share of $2.76 increases from $2.66 in the year-ago quarter and core FFO per share of $2.73 rises from $2.70.

Q3 same-store net operating income fell 0.9% Y/Y.

Q3 same-store gross margin of 72.0% slips from 73.5% a year earlier.

Q3 same-store square foot occupancy of 94.2% improves from 93.8%.

Conference call on Oct. 30 at 12:00 PM ET.

Previously: Public Storage FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 29)