A10 Networks points to sequential gains in Q3
Oct. 29, 2019 A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)
- In-transition A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) showed sequential growth in its Q3 results, with some overseas momentum in 5G security.
- Revenues fell 12.7% year-over-year, but rose 7% from the prior quarter. The company pointed to 36% sequential growth in the service provider vertical.
- EBITDA rose to $4M from Q2's $1.3M.
- The company did swing to an operating gain of $219,000 from a year-ago loss of $1.57M. Net income was a gain of $173,000 vs. a prior-year loss of $1.8M.
- The company's Strategy Committee continues to evaluate opportunities to maximize shareholder value, it says. And the Search Committee is continuing to evaluate CEO candidates.
- It's guiding to Q4 revenue of $55M-$59M (8% sequential growth at the midpoint), gross margin of 76-78%, and EPS of $0.04-$0.08.
