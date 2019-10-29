Genworth Q3 results reflect gains in U.S. mortgage insurance

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Q3 adjusted operating EPS of 24 cents trails the consensus estimate of 30 cents.
Increases from 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q3 net investment income of $816M was flat vs prior quarter and up from $780M in the year-ago period.
Q3 adjusted operating income by segment vs. Q2 and year-ago quarter:
U.S. Mortgage Insurance $137M vs $147M in Q2 and $118M in Q3 2018.
Australia Mortgage Insurance $12M vs. $13M in Q2 and $17M in Q3 2018.
U.S. Life Insurance loss of $1M vs operating income of $66M in Q2 and loss of $3M in the year-ago quarter.
Runoff $10M vs. $9M in Q2 and $14M in Q3 2018.
Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, of $21.38 at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $21.43 at Sept. 30, 2018.
Annual review of LTC claim reserves completed with no significant adjustments; loss recognition testing and cash flow testing will be completed in Q4.
Genworth and Oceanwide still remain committed to their merger and the capital investment plan under which Oceanwide and/or its affiliates will contribute $1.5B to Genworth over time after the merger, subject to receipt of the required regulatory approvals and clearances.
Conference call on Oct. 30 at 8:00 AM ET.
Previously: Genworth Financial EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Oct. 29)
Now read: Tanger Factory Q3 Earnings Preview »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on GNW