Genworth Q3 results reflect gains in U.S. mortgage insurance

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Q3 adjusted operating EPS of 24 cents trails the consensus estimate of 30 cents. Increases from 20 cents in the year-ago quarter. Q3 net investment income of $816M was flat vs prior quarter and up from $780M in the year-ago period. Q3 adjusted operating income by segment vs. Q2 and year-ago quarter:

U.S. Mortgage Insurance $137M vs $147M in Q2 and $118M in Q3 2018. Australia Mortgage Insurance $12M vs. $13M in Q2 and $17M in Q3 2018. U.S. Life Insurance loss of $1M vs operating income of $66M in Q2 and loss of $3M in the year-ago quarter. Runoff $10M vs. $9M in Q2 and $14M in Q3 2018.