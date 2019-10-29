New Media, Gannett set board for combined company

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI) have announced the makeup of the board of directors for the combined company, effective on the closing of New Media's acquisition of Gannett.

The nine-member board will include New Media CEO Michael Reed as chairman, along with five independent directors from New Media and three directors from Gannett.

It includes Kevin Sheehan (lead independent director), Mayur Gupta, Theodore Janulis, Gannett Chairman John Jeffry Louis, Maria Miller, Debra Sandler, Laurence Tarica and Barbara Wall.

After a close that's expected shortly after special meetings on Nov. 14, New Media and its GateHouse operating subsidiary will be rebranded Gannett.