U.S. crude supply fell 1.7M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 1.7M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 25, following a 4.4M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 4.7M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.6M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.2M barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rising by 2.5M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

December WTI crude was little changed after the report, recently at $55.50/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $55.54/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX