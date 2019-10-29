Ashford Hospitality gains 2.3% on Q3 beats

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) rises 2.3% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 28 cents beat the consensus estimate of 26 cents.

Compares with 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $374.2M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $371.1M and rises from $355.9M in the year-ago period.

Q3 comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.4% to $129.64 during the quarter on a 1.4% increase in ADR and flat occupancy.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAre of $103.1M increased 1.3% Y/Y.

Conference call on Oct. 30 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Ashford Hospitality Trust FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)