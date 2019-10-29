Stryker beats Q3 views, raises lower end of EPS guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Q3 results:

Sales: $3,587M (+10.6%); Orthopedics: $1,262M (+7.8%); MedSurg: 1,576M (+9.2%); Neurotech and Spine: $749M (+19.4%).

Net income: $466M (-21.0%); non-GAAP net income: $725M (+12.8%); EPS: $1.23 (-20.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.91 (+13.0%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $1,456M (-6.9%).

Q4 guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $2.43 - 2.48.

2019 guidance: Sales growth: higher end of 7.5 - 8.0% from 7.5 - 8.0%; non-GAAP EPS: $8.20 - 8.25 from $8.15 - 8.25.

Shares down 3% after hours on profit-taking after yesterday's 3% jump.

