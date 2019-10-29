Quad/Graphics to divest book business in transformation

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) revenues fell short (one estimate) in Q3 results and the company issued heavy trims to full-year guidance.

That comes alongside a plan to divest a book business that generates annual sales of $200M.

“We are making bold decisions to accelerate our transformation through investments in our business that will drive long-term growth and shareholder value, and provide us with the ability to take advantage of opportunities in the rapidly changing print industry,” says Chairman/CEO Joel Quadracci.

It's expanding its cost reduction program to $50M in annual savings and reset its quarterly dividend to $0.15 to provide additional flexibility.

Excluding discontinued operations, net sales fell 3.1% to $944M. Organic sales dropped 4.3%.

The company swung to an attributable net loss of $126M from a year-ago gain of $23M; it includes a $79M loss on discontinued operations.

It's now guiding for full-year revenue of about $3.9B (down from a previous $4.05B-$4.25B) EBITDA of $300M-$330M vs. a prior $360M-$400M, and free cash flow of $80M-$100M (down from previous $145M-$185M).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET

