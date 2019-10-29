Enphase Energy drops despite Q3 beat, extending late-session slide

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) -10.3% after-hours despite reporting stronger than expected Q3 earnings and a 130% Y/Y rise in revenues, with gross margin climbing above Y/Y and Q/Q levels to 36.2%.

ENPH also issues upside guidance for Q4, seeing revenues of $200M-$210M vs. $193M analyst consensus estimate, and also expecting GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 34%-37%.

ENPH says inventories totaled $30.2M at the end of Q3, compared to $20.1M at the end of Q2 and $17.9M at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Shares dipped late in today's regular session on elevated volume after being pitched as a short sell by Lakewood Capital at the Robin Hood conference, according to Briefing.com.