Taubman Centers Q3 marred by Forever 21 bankruptcy

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 86 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 88 cents and falls from $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

Year-over-year, the quarter’s results were lower due to the Forever 21 bankruptcy filing, higher interest expense, lower lease cancellation income, and a gain on a land sale in 2018.

Q3 comparable center net operating income, excluding lease cancellation income, fell 1.5%, driven by the Forever 21 bankruptcy and foreign currency exchange rates.

“Putting aside these two items, our third quarter NOI was essentially flat to last year,” said Chief Financial Officer Simon J. Leopold.

Occupancy in comparable centers was 93.4% at Sept. 30, 2019, up 0.1% from Sept. 30, 2018.

Reaffirms 2019 adjusted FFO guidance of $3.64-$3.75 per share.

Sees 2019 comparable center NOI growth flat to 1% vs. previous guidance of ~2%.

Conference call on Oct. 30 at 10:00 AM ET.

