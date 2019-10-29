AT&T's WarnerMedia Day updates

8:02 p.m.: John Stephens lays out the broad subscriber and financial expectations: AT&T expects 34M subscribers in 2019, 36M by the end of 202, and 50M by 2025. Incremental HBO Max domestic revenue (revenue in addition to HBO biz as usual): nothing at first. But $0.1B by 2020, $1B by 2021, and $5B by 2025 (subscription, content and advertising revenue). Incremental expenses will go up and first and tail off: $2B in 2020, and up to $4B by 2025.

7:54 p.m.: And there's the key news: HBO Max's base price is $14.99, the same price as monthly HBO. That compares with a base standard-plan price at Netflix of $12.99/month, Disney Plus' $6.99/month and Apple TV Plus' $4.99/month. Existing HBO subscribers will access the new content via a simple addition at no extra charge.

7:47 p.m.: Showing off the service's interface reveals a lot of features that look a bit like Netflix, along with an ability to shop content by a vast variety of media brands (much like the interface we've seen for Disney Plus).

6:58 p.m.: Some key news -- HBO Max wins the bidding for exclusive SVOD rights to venerable animation hit South Park, in a deal valued at $500M-plus for Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. That show's currently on Hulu.

6:55 p.m.: After a number of teasers showing highlights of existing HBO content, the presentation returns to the "Max" part of HBO Max, noting that hit shows Friends and The Big Bang Theory will live there.

6:28 p.m.: The service will emphasize human recommendations rather than solely relying on an algorithm. Take that, Netflix!

6:23 p.m.: HBO Max will launch domestically in May 2020. It will include all of HBO, along with new original content and a "choice slate" of acquired and library programming. Starting library is about 10,000 hours of content.

6:18 p.m.: Despite a focus on domestic launch today, Stankey spends some time exploring the international opportunity. The company targets 50M domestic subs by 2025, and 75M-90M worldwide premium subs by then.

Updated 6:14 p.m.: As expected, the company will offer an initial bundle of HBO Max subscription video on demand with AT&T TV Live in 2020, and it will follow up less than a year later in 2021 with an ad-supported HBO Max.

Updated 6:11 p.m.: Retention is a key factor, Stankey notes: When the company offers HBO to premium wireless subscribers, it cuts churn, and each basis point in reduced churn equals $100M in incremental revenue.

Updated 6:08 p.m.: After an opening montage with narration from "voice of God" Morgan Freeman, CEO of WarnerMedia (and AT&T COO) John Stankey kicks off by noting that there's three pillars to pulling this off: Premier content, technology platform, and marketing and distribution. "Only AT&T enters this space with solid footing in all three."

AT&T's (NYSE:T) WarnerMedia Day is about to kick off, where it's expected to fill in a number of blanks around its high-stakes launch of HBO Max, its champion in the streaming wars against Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu and Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) as well as Apple.

HBO Max is due in the spring. Key remaining questions revolve around pricing and promotions.

Stay tuned for live updates here; a webcast is available as well.