Hudbay plans appeal after court setback for Arizona mining project

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) says it will appeal a U.S. District Court ruling that prohibits it from building the Rosemont copper mine in Arizona after losing its bid to have a judge revisit the decision.

The judge ruled there was no basis to reconsider an earlier ruling that overturned the U.S. Forest Service's approval of the project, delivering a setback for HBM as it seeks to revive plans for the stalled $1.9B open pit mine.

Environmental and tribal groups have opposed to the plan, citing in particular the validity of mining claims that would allow HBM to dispose of mine waste on public lands adjacent to its operations.