Transocean sees start of offshore market recovery, lifting shares +8%

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) rallied more than 8% in today's trade despite mixed Q3 results after company execs said the offshore drilling market is slowly recovering and expect to capitalize on a tighter market and increasing demand for high-specification rigs.

Customer interest in at a five-year high despite the recent drop in oil prices, "as the shale boom that is providing the majority of all incremental supply relative to demand is much closer to its peak than was previously anticipated," President and CEO Jeremy Thigpen said during today's earnings conference call.

"As we look at contracting offshore, we are pleased to observe that the recovery is certainly upon us," Thigpen said, citing an improving harsh-environment market and an encouraging ultra-deepwater market.

The CEO said RIG will stop operating assets at dayrates below cost of operations and will not reactivate any asset without being compensated for the reactivation and startup cost via higher dayrates.