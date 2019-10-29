ONEOK slips after in-line Q3 earnings; tightens adjusted EBITDA guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) -1.1% after-hours following a mixed Q3 earnings report, as adjusted EBITDA of ~$650M came in flat vs. the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 distributable cash flow edged higher Y/Y to $481M, with a dividend coverage ratio of 1.31x.

YTD 2019 net income and adjusted EBITDA increased by a respective 11% and 5% Y/Y, primarily driven by fee-based volume growth across the company's operations.

OKE tightens its full-year forecasts for net income to $1.22B-$1.33B from prior guidance of $1.14B-$1.4B and adjusted EBITDA to $2.56B-$2.64B from its previous outlook of $2.5B-$2.7B.

OKE anticipates full-year growth capital spending of $3.515B-$3.695B and maintenance capex of $185M-$205M.

"Our outlook for greater than 20% earnings growth in 2020 is supported by the upcoming completion of critical ONEOK natural gas and NGL infrastructure... [which] will provide immediate earnings and volume uplift in 2020 and stable fee-based growth for years to come," the company says.