Boeing shares held up well during Muilenburg's Senate grilling

Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg declined to endorse specific reforms to improve safety oversight during today's intense questioning from a U.S. Senate panel, but investors were sufficiently impressed with the testimony that the stock finished 2.3% higher.

Several senators pressed Muilenburg on possible changes to the longstanding Federal Aviation Administration practice that deputizes company employees to issue safety approvals on new aircraft designs on the agency's behalf.

While saying Boeing welcomes government oversight and would be open to changes, he defended the company's ability to sign off on aircraft designs, saying "The delegated authority process, as it's structured, we do think has contributed to safety in the industry."

Senators suggested Boeing had not been completely honest and expressed dismay that 2016 internal messages that described erratic behavior from MCAS in a simulator did not spark an immediate reaction from the company.

Perhaps the most dramatic exchange came from question by Sen. Cruz, who asked, "How did your team not put [the messages] in front of you and run in with their hair on fire, saying 'We've got a real problem here?'"

Muilenburg acknowledged that he did not fully read the messages until recently and became aware of the messages and other emails that have raised eyebrows "over the last couple of weeks when it became public news."