Green Dot +15.5% on Walmart MoneyCard extension

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is up 15.5% postmarket after news that it and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have extended their partnership on the Walmart MoneyCard program for seven more years.

That extension takes effective Jan. 1 and will replace a current deal that would otherwise have expired in May.

The two have also agreed to jointly establish a new fintech accelerator, "TailFin Labs LLC," which will pursue "innovative products, services and technologies that sit at the intersection of retail shopping and consumer financial services."

Walmart will hold majority ownership of TailFin Labs.