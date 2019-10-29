HBO Max prices at $14.99/month, same as HBO

HBO Max (NYSE:T) has initially priced its high-stakes streaming service at $14.99, the same as HBO.

That compares with Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) standard $12.99 plan, and pricing for Disney Plus (DIS, $6.99) and Apple's TV Plus (AAPL, $4.99).

The news came at the end of a lengthy "WarnerMedia Day" presentation that leaned heavily on highlight reels of the expansive Warner content AT&T is jamming into the service along with existing HBO content.

Existing HBO subscribers will get access at no extra charge.