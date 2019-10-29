Ecopetrol reports higher profit, slightly lower production for Q3

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) says Q3 net profit rose 8.5% Y/Y to 3.01T pesos ($890B) despite lower crude prices, citing a more favorable exchange rate that saw the Colombian peso fall 8% vs. the dollar during the quarter.

Q3 EBITDA increased 3.4% from the year-ago quarter to 8.27T pesos.

EC says crude production during the quarter fell 0.7% to 720K bbl/day, just within its 2019 target of 720K-730K bbl/day.

EC says it has invested $2.32B so far out of a planned $3.5B-$4B this year as part of a major effort to boost production and exploration to replenish dwindling oil reserves.