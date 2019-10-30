GM to spend more on EVs than traditional cars

With over 5.1M electric cars on the roads globally, or 0.6% of the passenger car stock worldwide, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is doubling down on production of clean energy vehicles.

In fact, the Detroit automaker expects to spend more on developing and selling EVs than gasoline-powered cars over the next five years, CEO Mary Barra told analysts on a conference call.

Concerns about employment levels - due to EVs making up a larger share of the market - were also expressed in the recent strike by the UAW union, which just ratified a new four-year labor deal after costing GM $3B in lost earnings.