Samsung is expanding foldable ecosystem

Miss your old flip phone? Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) unveiled its 'One UI 2' at its annual developer conference in San Jose on Tuesday, racing ahead in foldable devices after it launched its first model in September.

A short demo showed a user recording video in full screen at one moment, and creating a split view with more extensive controls when bending the device 90 degrees.

Despite a lot of screen issues with the Galaxy Fold, it's clear Samsung isn't ready to give up on foldable display technology as it battles Apple and Huawei in an increasingly saturated market.

Check out a clip of the One UI 2 here