Deutsche Bank hit by another quarterly loss

A sweeping overhaul failed to arrest a slump at Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in Q3, with the lender reporting its second consecutive quarterly loss of €832M as it exits businesses and absorbs restructuring costs.

Declines were also seen in one area of traditional strength - fixed income trading - while a €1B pretax loss was taken at its Capital Release Unit (an entity that is selling or winding down various divisions).

Better news was seen at Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), which posted robust profits for Q3, as well as Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF), which was helped by rising income from corporate and private banking clients.