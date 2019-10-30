Fiat confirms PSA merger talks

Shares already rose 7.6% yesterday on reports of the news, but Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) has confirmed talks with PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) "on a possible business combination."

If successful, the merger would give its French rival access to the U.S. market for the first time in decades, and give Fiat a partner to survive major technological shifts in the industry.

The Italian-American carmaker's planned tie-up with Renault was scrapped earlier this year after it failed to win the full backing of the French government.