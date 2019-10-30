Airbus lowers delivery, cash flow targets

Facing production delays at its newly expanded plant in Hamburg, Germany, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is struggling to capitalize on the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX.

The French planemaker now expects to deliver 860 commercial aircraft this year, a company record, though that is down from a previous estimate of 880 to 890, while it cut its free cash flow guidance to €3B for 2019 from as much as €4B earlier.

Despite the cuts, Airbus is still on track to overtake Boeing as the world's largest aircraft manufacturer, handing over 571 planes to customers in the first nine months of the year, compared with 301 for Boeing.