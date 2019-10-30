Futures flat ahead of Fed rate decision

Monetary policy will be front and center for investors today, and futures are trading sideways - after failing to make any major moves on Tuesday - before the big Fed decision.

While divisions remain on the FOMC about the need to lower borrowing costs further, the committee is expected to cut interest for the third time this year to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, while signaling that it is done for now.

Watch for Jerome Powell's presser to see if he takes a page from the Greenspan playbook. His mentor cut rates three times in midcycle adjustments in 1995-1996, and again in 1998, to counter economic risks.