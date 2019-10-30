ACCO Brands missed Q3 estimates, shares down 14%

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) reports net sales down 1.9% in Q3, excluding currency impact.

Comparable sales increased 0.5%.

ACCO Brands North America sales rose 3.4% to $272.4M, driven by price increases and a strong back-to-school season.

ACCO Brands EMEA sales down 7% to $133.1M.

ACCO Brands International sales fell 0.6% to $100.2M.

Gross margin rate slipped 90 bps to 30.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 130 bps to 10.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin -110 bps to 14.2%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: flat to+1%; Adjusted EPS: $1.15 to $1.20; Free cash flow: $165M to $175M.

Previously: ACCO Brands EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 29)