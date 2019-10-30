Q3 GDP expected to show a slowdown

The central bank's rate decision will come hours after the release of U.S. Q3 GDP data, which is forecast to show a further slowdown due to slowing business investment and recent weakness in retail sales.

Economists are estimating gross domestic product increased at a 1.6% annualized pace in the July to September period, down from a 2% expansion in the second quarter.

This morning's ADP’s private sector payroll is also expected to show job growth of just 100K, according to Dow Jones, but traders may hold their reaction to the numbers as they wait to see what the Fed is going to do.